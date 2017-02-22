Bayne Poised for Playoff Push in 2017

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 22, 2017) – Trevor Bayne heads into the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season ready to improve on gains made in 2016 and earn a way into NASCAR’s 10-race playoff format.

“I’m definitely ready to get back going,” said Bayne. “We made a lot of moves as an organization this offseason that has me really excited to get back behind the wheel. (Teammate) Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.) and I have worked so well together as teammates in the past and I feel like our communication as teammates has gotten even better during this offseason. I’m ready to get out there and show our partners AdvoCare, Liberty National and Performance Plus Motor Oil what we can do and contend for strong finishes on a weekly basis.”

For Bayne, who saw career highs in top-fives, top-10s and laps led in 2016, getting off to a strong start in 2017 is key to gaining momentum toward the playoffs.

“Everyone on this No. 6 team knows how important it is to get off to a solid start,” added the 2011 Daytona 500 winner. “All of that begins this weekend in Daytona. We had a fast AdvoCare Ford in practice earlier this week but when it comes time for the race it really is all about being in the right place at the right time and racing smart throughout all 500 miles. If we can keep our nose clean all day long I’m confident we will be there in the end fighting for the win.”

The 2017 MENCS season kicks off with the 59th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2pm EST live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

