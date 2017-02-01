Rick Ware Racing and BUBBA burger® partner for 2017 Cup season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today that BUBBA burger® has joined their Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) team for the 2017 season.

In addition to serving as an associate sponsorship for the entire 36-race schedule, BUBBA burger® will serve as the primary sponsor aboard their No. 51 Chevrolet for several races this season starting at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway during the Auto Club 400 in March.

BUBBA burger® is also a proud partner and official burger of Auto Club Speedway.

“We’re proud to welcome back BUBBA burger® to the Rick Ware Racing family,” said team principal Rick Ware. “Their product is second to none and often a hot commodity at the race track being a delicious all-nature product and all.

“We’re also eager to enjoy the new BUBBA veggie burger too. Can’t wait to kick off the partnership this weekend at Daytona and carry it to the checkered flag at Homestead in November.”

Andy Stenson, vice president of marketing for BUBBA foods LLC. said, “The partnership between Rick Ware Racing and BUBBA burger reinforces our tremendous growth within the motorsports segment. Being a part of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is great for the BUBBA burger brand and shows the expansion of the brand.”

Stenson added, “With BUBBA, victory never tasted so good!”

Find more information on BUBBA burger® and all of the new products by visiting bubbafoods.com or find them on Facebook at The Official Bubba burger fan page. Twitter: @bubbaburger

For more on Rick Ware Racing, please “like” them on Facebook (Facebook.com/rickwareracing) or visit WareRacing.com.

Rick Ware Racing is on Twitter. Follow them @RickWareRacing.

About BUBBA burger ®:

BUBBA burger® is sold in grocery stores and other retailers nationwide throughout the United States as well as world-wide through the U.S. Military Commissary system. BUBBA burger® is America’s favorite burger.

You can take them right from your freezer to your grill or skillet and BUBBA burgers come in many varieties to fit any taste. Race to your favorite local grocer’s freezer today and grab a box of BUBBA burgers® to ensure you have a winning race weekend!

