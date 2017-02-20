Morgan Shepherd Celebrates 50th Anniversary In Racing At Daytona

CONOVER, NC- When the NASCAR XFINITY Series season kicks off with the PowerShares QQQ 300 on Saturday, February 25th, Morgan Shepherd will behind the wheel of a very special Chevy Camaro SS to mark his 50th Anniversary in racing.

Gold has replaced the familiar silver on the #89 Chevy in honor of Morgan’s Golden Anniversary. The hood features the iconic logo that was used from 1964-1975 as the international brand of NASCAR complimenting a stylized ’50’.

Morgan ran his first career race at Hickory Motor Speedway in 1967. To date, he has competed in 976 races in NASCAR’S top 3 levels with wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Morgan holds the record as the oldest driver to start a race at the Cup level, oldest driver to lead an XFINITY Series race at the age of 74, as well as the oldest driver to start a race in the Camping World Truck Series.

Shepherd and the team would like to say “Thank You” to all the fans who have stood by faithfully and been supporters of Morgan and the team for 50 years. For the Daytona celebration, Shepherd has included the fans with his “Join Morgan’s 50th Celebration” campaign. Shepherd says “The fans have been a big part of my career and life, and I am thankful for each and every one of them. It is hard to believe it has been this many years doing what I love to do.”

Visone RV will serve as primary sponsor Morgan for the PowerShares QQQ 300, to which he notes, “Visone RV has partnered with us before and we are thankful for all they have done with us”. Visone RV, visonerv.com, has the world’s largest selection of motor home parts for all of your needs.

Joining Visone RV as associate sponsors of the #89 Chevy are RacingGraphics.com, DynaDiggr, PPG, Fel-Pro, WIX, SDD- Signs & Displays Direct, IMPACT and BMRS.

The PowerShares QQQ 300 will be broadcast live at 3:30pm ET on Saturday, February 25th on Fox Sports 1, MRN and Sirius Channel 90.

FAST FACTS:

• 2017 marks Morgan’s Golden Anniversary, celebrating 50 years in racing.

• The #89 Chevy Camaro SS will feature a special gold and black paint scheme to mark Morgan’s 50th Anniversary.

• The PowerShares QQQ 300 will be Morgan’s 21st NXS race at Daytona.

• The PowerShares QQQ 300 will be Morgan’s 403rd series start.

