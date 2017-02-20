SMITHLEY SET FOR SEASON TWO

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – No longer a rookie, Garrett Smithley will tackle Daytona International Speedway Saturday in the first race of his sophomore season.

Smithley will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Flex Shot No. 0 Chevrolet in Saturday’s PowerShares QQQ 300. Kettelle Roofing will be the associate sponsor.

Smithley finished 18th in Xfinity Series points last season in his rookie year.

“I can’t wait to get back at it,” Smithley said. “I learned a bunch last season driving at many of these tracks for the first time. We’ll start the year from a much better position this time.”

The Xfinity Series takes on a new look this year with each race scheduled to be run in segments. Daytona will be run in segments that will end at 30, 60 and 120 laps. Playoff points will be awarded to the leaders at the end of each segment.

Practice is scheduled at noon and 2 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.

