RHODES RETURNS TO JD MOTORSPORTS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Harrison Rhodes, who raced for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in 2015, returns to the team this year for a full-season run in the Xfinity Series.

Rhodes will drive the No. 01 Flex Tape Chevrolet in Saturday’s season-opener, the PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Kettelle Roofing will be the associate sponsor.

“It’s good to be back with Johnny (team owner Johnny Davis) and his guys,” Rhodes said. “I feel like we had some good runs in 2015, and I think we can pick up where we left off. I’m ready to go.”

The 2017 season will be dramatically different for Xfinity drivers. All Xfinity races will be run in three segments, with playoff points awarded to the leaders at the end of each segment. Saturday’s segments will end at 30 laps, 60 laps and 120 laps.

Practice is scheduled at Daytona at noon and 2 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.

