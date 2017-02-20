CHASTAIN FIRED UP FOR DAYTONA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Ross Chastain will begin his third season in JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolets in Saturday’s PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

The 120-lap race at one of NASCAR’s fastest tracks will start the 33-race Xfinity Series season, and it will lift the curtain on a new seasonal format.

The race will be run in three segments, ending at 30 laps, 60 laps and, at the checkered flag, 120 laps. Points will be awarded toward playoff berths at the end of each segment. Each Xfinity race will be segmented.

“This year is going to be very different for us with the format change, but I’m ready to go,” Chastain said. “We had a good season last year, and we’re looking to improve this go-around. We always have strong cars at Daytona.”

Chastain finished 16th in Xfinity Series points in JD Motorsports Chevys last year.

The No. 4 car will be sponsored by Flex Seal this weekend. Kettelle Roofing will be the associate sponsor.

Practice is scheduled at noon and 2 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the race scheduled at 3:30 p.m.

