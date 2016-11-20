Hot 20 – The preliminaries are over and it is now time to get racing for real at Daytona

Tweet Photo Credit: Rachel Myers

Sorry, but this column is arriving a day later than my usual Thursday date. Of course, it has something to do with the race that gives me the data to mess around with did not take place until Thursday. It is not my fault.

So, why do I feel so impelled to share my witticisms when I could have just taken the day off? Well, for the first time since 1982, I can discuss who the hottest drivers are leading into the Daytona 500. Prior to this, there were no points, no benchmarks as to who was hot and who was not, other than to discuss the Daytona weather. I can tell you, sometimes that is not hot at all. I froze my arse off watching Kevin Harvick win the damn thing 10 years ago.

No, this year we have drivers who have earned points that reflect in the standings, thanks to the awarding, for the first time ever, points for the Duels. Winning one of them has meant that a pair of drivers will enter the Daytona 500 as the co-points leader with the chap who won the other Duel. Only was 10th? You have a big point already in the bank account, along with that 10th place driver over in the other Duel.

Without any further adieu, here are our Hot 20 as determined yesterday on the track as they prepare for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

1. Chase Elliott – 10 pts

What was the name of that guy he replaced?

1. Denny Hamlin – 10 pts

Obviously, does not mind hurting the feelings of Junior’s fans.

3. Clint Bowyer – 9 pts

Good things happen when you have a good car to do them in.

3. Jamie McMurray – 9 pts

Is this the year for Dimples to shine?

5. Kurt Busch – 8 pts

Newly married and being sued. Being Kurt is not boring.

5. Kevin Harvick – 8 pts

His backup driver won’t be five until July.

7. AJ Allmendinger – 7 pts

Like a magician, he appeared out of nowhere.

7. Brad Keselowski – 7 pts

First career Cup win was at Talladega, so of course, he did well here.

9. Austin Dillon – 6 pts

Driving under the right number to do great things.

9. Matt Kenseth – 6 pts

Only member of that old Roush gang still competing.

11. Trevor Bayne – 5 pts

It has been six years since his lone Cup win at…where was that again?

11. Dale Earnhardt Jr. – 5 pts

It has been awhile, but this guy seems rather familiar.

13. Danica Patrick – 4 pts

Between her and Ricky, 301 Cup starts, zero wins. The time is now.

13. Martin Truex Jr. – 4 pts

New season, new teammate, but 2016 results were not bad, either.

15. Ryan Newman – 3 pts

Good thing one wins by a fender, not by a neck.

15. Aric Almirola – 3 pts

Teammates…he don’t need no stinkin’ teammates.

17, Joey Logano – 2 pts

What is not to love about Joey…oh, let me count the ways.

17. Kyle Larson – 2 pts

If he keeps over the wall crew within acceptable numbers, he’ll be okay.

19. Cole Whitt – 1 pt

The lad is a ginger, and I’m not lion.

20. Ty Dillon – 1pt

First time ever on this chart. Take a bow, young man.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **