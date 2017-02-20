JCR Preview: PowerShares QQQ 300 At Daytona

RepairableVehicles.com Returns To Rejuvenated JCR; Clements Excited About 2017

SPARTANBURG, SC- After a 2016 campaign that saw Jeremy Clements and the #51 JCR crew battling to nearly make the innaugural NASCAR XFINITY Series “Chase”, the team is excited about the new season’s prospects. They head to Daytona for the PowerShares QQQ 300 with a new superspeedway car and a lot of motivation from long time sponsor RepairableVehicles.com who has further expanded their program with JCR for the 20017 season.

“Brad Meyer and everyone at RepairableVehicles.com has been very loyal to us,” says Jeremy Clements. “They saw how we stepped up our game, both on the track and off, from our first Top 5 to more appearances to a proactive p.r. program, all of which benefitted them. For 2017, they’ve increased their support so now it’s up to us to perform.”

“We’re making a clean start with the new season,” states crew chief Tony Clements. “New car, new paint scheme. What hasn’t changed is the driver, crew chief and crew. We do, however, have more support than ever from our long time partners, though. We’re very excited to head to Daytona and get the new season started.”

JCR will also be receiving support in the PowerShares QQQ 300 from other long time sponsors, All South Electric, BRT Extrusions and Harrison’s Outfitters & Workwear. The #51 Chevy Camaro SS will also carry the logos of associate sponsors Kevin Whittaker Chevrolet of Spartanburg SC, Federal Mogul, Robert Ianuario, Coca Cola of Spartanburg, SC and Flounder.

The PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway will be broadcast on FS1, Sirius Channel 90 and MRN at 3:30pm ET on Saturday, February 25th.

FAST FACTS:

· The PowerShares QQQ 300 will mark Jeremy’s 14th NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Daytona International Speedway.

· Jeremy made his Daytona debut in 2010 and has an average finish of 22.0

· Jeremy has scored a best finish of 8th and six Top 20 finishes at DIS.

· Jeremy’s #51 Chevy Camaro SS has an all-new paint scheme for 2017.

