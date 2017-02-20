Jeff Gordon Drives Camaro ZL1 Pace Car at Daytona 500

Tweet Chevrolet announces Friday, February 24, 2017 that three-time Daytona 500 winner and four-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champ Jeff Gordon will lead the field to the start of Sunday’s Daytona 500 behind the wheel of the new 2017 Camaro ZL1 pace car at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by HHP/Harold Hinson for Chevy Racing)

Trio of Chevy pace vehicles this weekend also includes Silverado, Camaro SS

DAYTONA, Fla. — Three-time Daytona 500 winner and four-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champ Jeff Gordon will lead the field to the start of Sunday’s Daytona 500 behind the wheel of the new 2017 Camaro ZL1 pace car.

“Chevrolet and I have a great history at the Daytona 500 and it’s an honor to drive the 650-horsepower Camaro ZL1 pace car for the largest, most historic race of the season,” Gordon said.

Chevrolet will also pace the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Nextera Energy Resources 250 with a 2017 Silverado this evening. A 2017 Camaro SS — featuring a new Krypton Green exterior color — will pace the NASCAR XFINITY Series Powershares QQQ 300 on Feb. 25.

“Chevrolet is proud to pace the Great American Race on the high banks of the iconic Daytona International Speedway,” said Steve Majoros, director of marketing, Chevrolet Cars and Crossovers. “The Camaro ZL1 delivers unprecedented levels of technology, refinement and track capability.”

Gordon has plenty of experience leading the field at Daytona. In addition to winning the Daytona 500 in 1997, 1999 and 2005, he shared the overall win last month at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

All three Chevrolet pace vehicles share graphic theme highlights in silver and black, along with selected accessories and personalization features.

Camaro ZL1 Daytona 500 pace car includes:

Silver Ice Metallic exterior color

LT4 6.2L direct-injected, supercharged V-8

All-new 10-speed automatic transmission

Magnetic Ride Control

Electronic limited-slip differential

20-inch forged aluminum wheels

Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tires

Brembo brakes with six-piston front calipers and two-piece rotors

1.02g max cornering

0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds

Performance Data Recorder

The only content separating the pace car from a production model is unique graphics and an integrated Whelen LED safety lighting system.

Camaro SS Powershares QQQ 300 pace car includes:

New, bold Krypton Green exterior color (offered on Camaro LS, LT, SS and ZL1)

Unique silver and black graphics package

Accessory 20-inch polished aluminum wheels with Chevrolet Performance center caps

Accessory ground effects package

Accessory smoked taillamps

Accessory black bowtie emblems kit

Accessory decklid blackout graphic

Accessory Brembo brake kit with six-piston front calipers/two-piece rotors and four-piston rear calipers (calipers are custom-painted)

Accessory grille in Silver Ice Metallic

Integrated Whelen LED safety lighting system

Silverado 1500 crew cab Nextera Energy Resources 250 pace truck includes:

Silver Ice Metallic exterior color

Unique graphics

Accessory one-piece hard tonneau cover

Spray-in bedliner

Chrome tow hooks

Accessory 22-inch six-split-spoke chrome aluminum wheels

Accessory performance exhaust system

Accessory Brembo brake kit with six-piston front calipers and larger rotors

Integrated Whelen LED safety lighting system

FAST FACT: The 2017 Daytona 500 marks the fifth time a Camaro has served as the official pace car. The previous years were 2011, 2009, 1969 and 1968.

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy, follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy, add +TeamChevy into your Google+ circles and follow us on Instagram TeamChevy.

Team Chevy racing photos are available at: http://media.gm.com/product/public/us/en/gmracing/photos.html



About Chevrolet:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 115 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **