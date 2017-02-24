Daytona a Track of Firsts for Roush Fenway Drivers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 24, 2017) – Current and former Roush Fenway Racing drivers Trevor Bayne, Ryan Reed, Greg Biffle and David Ragan all share a unique bond; each driver scored historic first wins at the famed Daytona International Speedway.

Biffle, in his rookie season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Roush Fenway, captured his first victory in the series on July 5, 2003 at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. After starting 30th, Biffle found his way to the front, leading the final 21 laps to take his first checkered flag.

In just his second start in the Cup Series, piloting the No. 21 Ford for the Wood Brothers, Bayne advanced from a 32nd starting position and led the final six laps to earn his first career victory in the Great American Race on February 20, 2011. Bayne took the checkered flag just one day after his 20th birthday, making him the youngest Daytona 500 winner of all time – a record which still stands.

Later that season, another Roush Fenway driver would find victory lane for the first time at Daytona. David Ragan started the scheduled 160-lap race in fifth. Ragan found the lead for a total of seven laps on three different occasions early in the race. The driver of the No. 6 Ford retook the lead during overtime on Lap 163 and never looked back, earning his first career Cup victory.

In 198 Cup Series starts at Daytona, Roush Fenway has six wins, two of which are Daytona 500 victories. The organization also boasts five poles, 38 top-fives, and 72 top-10s.

While Bayne chases his second Daytona 500 victory in the No. 6 AdvoCare Ford, Roush Fenway teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. seeks his first win in the Daytona 500, driving the No. 17 Fastenal Ford.

In 2015, Reed earned his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series victory in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. Reed qualified eighth for the 120-lap race and remained in contention for the duration of the race, taking the lead for the first time of the day on Lap 88. The young driver paced the field for 13 laps, before dropping back into the top-10. As the race came to a close, Reed maneuvered into position to battle for the lead. Reed crossed the finish line just ahead of his competitors to capture the victory. The victory was team owner Jack Roush’s first at Daytona in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

In 89 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Daytona, Roush Fenway has earned one victory and two poles, along with 20 top-five and 43 top-10 finishes.

The Cup Series will take the green flag in the Great American Race on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:00 p.m. ET, airing on FOX. The NASCAR XFINITY Series returns to action at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET, airing on FoxSports1.

