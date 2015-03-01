RAY BLACK JR. AND SS GREEN LIGHT RACING LOOKING FOR STRONG START TO 2017 SEASON AT DAYTONA

NASCAR Driver Looking for Successful Start to Sophomore Season in XFINITY Series

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (February 23, 2017) – As the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) kicks off the 2017 season at Daytona International Speedway this weekend, driver Ray Black Jr. is eager to get the 2017 season underway. The driver of the No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet Camaro is competing full time in the NASCAR XFINITY Series for the second consecutive season.

Black is coming off his first full season competing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and is looking forward to competing full time again in 2017. “It felt good to finally ink a deal in the final days of the off season, especially with SS Green Light,” says Black.

“Daytona is my favorite track and my hometown,” explained Black. “I have a lot of friends and family coming out to the race, so it means a lot to have a good run with them there.”

Black’s 2016 debut season in the Xfinity series came with its challenges, but the 25-year-old driver and his team have worked hard in the offseason and are feeling confident for the upcoming season.

“Being with SS Green Light for another season will be awesome, I have been with them since day one and Bobby Dotter and Jason Miller have helped me get to where I am now,” Black says.

Black and SS Green Light will have an opportunity to start the season off strong at Daytona International Speedway this weekend in the POWERSHARES QQQ 300 on Saturday February, 25, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in via Fox Sports 1 or MRN radio for live race coverage.

Fans can keep up with Ray Black Jr. and his sponsor, ScubaLife, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @TeamScubaRacing and @RayBlackJr. Learn more about Ray Black Jr. and Team Scuba by visiting www.rayblackjr.com.

