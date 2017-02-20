Toyota Daytona NCWTS Race Quotes

TOYOTA QUOTES

NOAH GRAGSON, No. 18 Switch Toyota Tundra, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Are you okay and what happened.

“I’m fine. NASCAR does a great job with the safer barriers and making these trucks safe. I’m fine. I took a few hard hits out there. Just a bummer. I didn’t want to end the race like this, but I had a good time for the lap I got. Felt like the 29 (Chase Briscoe) hit me in the wrong part of the bumper going through the tri-oval, it just got me loose and it got pointed into the outside wall. Just very thankful for the opportunity to come out here to Daytona, racing in front of the fans. It’s going to be a great rest of the race. Just thanks to Switch and everyone who makes this possible for me. We’re going to go out to Atlanta next weekend and hopefully get the W.”

What happened from your perspective?

“I was riding probably around seventh or eighth at the time on the outside and just got popped from behind, it felt like, going through one and two. The 29 got me. He hit me, got me sideways and then I tried not getting into the 27 (Ben Rhodes) in front of me, but it was not our night tonight I guess. I was happy with our Switch Tundra. It’s a bummer but we’ll move on to Atlanta. I had a good time up there for the lap I got, but just very thankful to be here racing at Daytona, racing in the Truck Series. There’s always next week. Just going to keep on digging. Just really appreciate everyone who’s made this possible.”

RYAN TRUEX, No. 16 SeaWatch International Toyota Tundra, Hattori Racing Enterprises

Give us your point of view of what happened.

“People just aren’t patient. It’s lap four and we’re bump drafting. There’s no reason for it. It’s disappointing. Chalk it up to inexperience I guess. There’s just no need to race this hard that early. Unfortunately, we’ve got a wrecked truck. I saw smoke and I slowed down and got pushed from behind and got hit three or four times and our truck was stuck in the mud and wrecked. We’ll go on to Atlanta.”

Walk us through what happened.

“I saw smoke. Someone got inpatient. I saw smoke, I lifted and got hit right there and I got hit again right there. I got hit a few different times and also went in the grass and just killed it. Wrong place, wrong time I guess. It all goes back to not qualifying well I guess. In practice we hit debris. I don’t know why we’re racing this hard on lap 4. It was a hard hit and the truck’s killed. We’ll rebuild it and go to Talladega.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **