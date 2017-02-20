Ford Performance NCWTS Notes and Quotes

Ford Performance NASCAR Notes and Quotes

Camping World Truck Series – Daytona International Speedway

Friday, February 24, 2017

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

3rd Chase Briscoe

27th Austin Cindric

CHASE BRISCOE – No. 29 Cooper Standard Ford F-150 (Finished 3rd) – TALK ABOUT YOUR RACE TONIGHT? “It was hectic. This kind of racing will make your hair go white. An up and down night. I felt that I had something to do with that first wreck and I feel bad about that. Overall, to have my first start in NASCAR in the Camping World Truck Series with the Cooper Standard Ford and BKR, it was awesome. Hopefully we can go to Atlanta and get a win now.”

TAKE US THROUGH THAT LAST RESTART: “It was nuts. I thought that I was in good position, fell all the way down to 10th and got some positions after the last wreck. My spotter TJ Majors was incredible.”

HOW DID YOU GET THROUGH THE LAST BIG WRECK? “I have no idea. The Lord blessed us on that one for sure. It was hairy. The whole race was wild. Just watching past truck races you know how it is. I felt like we were in really good position on the last restart. We restarted third and kind of got bottled up on the bottom. I just stayed tight to the line and missed the last wreck.”

WHAT HAPPENED DURING THAT SECOND LAP WRECK? “I just feel awful about it. I got a huge run. I felt like I was out of the tri-oval and just trying to get going when we kind of all checked up and got in the back of them. I hate it for everyone involved. It’s not the way that I wanted to start off my career and the reputation to have.”

WHAT WERE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE NEW SEGMENT FORMAT? “I feel like this place is going to be so intense the entire time. I didn’t get to run the old format. I think the new format added a whole new dynamic as far as strategy goes. I thought it was an improvement and I’m looking forward to seeing it again in Atlanta.”

YOU HEAD TO ATLANTA NEXT WEEKEND, A TRACK THAT YOU TESTED AT EARLIER: “I felt really good in Atlanta. I felt that our truck and entire team was happy in Atlanta. I feel like we had pretty good balance and had a lot of speed. I’m just not sure how the right-side tires are going to play out and where it’s going to stack us up speed wise. I feel like we have a really good Cooper Standard F-150. I’m really excited to go there. It’s one place that I always wanted to race. It’s really going to fit a dirt guys’ style of how much you’ll have to search for grip.”

WAS THE DRIVABILITY OF YOUR TRUCK WHAT YOU ANTICIPATED? “Honestly, it moved around a lot more than I anticipated. With my ARCA experience we have aero you have to deal with but not near the extent of the truck. That was the only thing that I struggled with tonight was how much we actually moved around behind guys. Atlanta is a deal where you’re going to have be able to move around, guys getting on your door and getting you loose. I feel like in practice I’m going to have a real good run. At the test we only had four trucks and didn’t have an opportunity to do that. I’m looking forward and getting there and see how it plays out.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC – No. 19 Draw-Tite/Reese Brands Ford F-150 (Finished 27th – Crash) – YOU TOOK A BIG HIT, HOW ARE YOU? WHAT HAPPENED? “Yes, I’m fine. It was definitely the biggest hit that I’ve ever taken. It’s one of those things, just superspeedway racing and guys are too aggressive on the first few laps. We definitely had the rookie stripes showing early in the race. The BKR guys worked hard during the offseason and we have Atlanta next week to go at it again. I’m disappointed, we had a lot of people here from Draw-Tite and PIRTEK to support us. It was really tough to only be able to run one lap for them. We’ll go to Atlanta and see what we’ve got.”

WALK US THROUGH THE LAP BEFORE THE ACCIDENT: “Our No. 19 Ford F-150 was crucial in getting the outside line moving. I sat back a little bit to try and get the high line. We had a great run and then a bunch of guys started to get into each other, got collected in and took some guys behind me.”

WHAT CAN YOU LEARN FROM TONIGHT? “I was really excited for my second superspeedway race because I spent a lot of time preparing for this weekend. I really want to be a student of the sport. I spent a lot of time with Joey (Logano) to watch and understand how the aero works here. I was really looking forward in applying what I learned, we just got caught up in the wreck and that’s disappointing. We’ll learn more at Talladega in a few months and look forward to Atlanta next weekend.”

