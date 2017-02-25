Stadium Tickets for 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 Sold Out

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2017) – Reserved stadium tickets for the 59th annual DAYTONA 500, the season-opening event for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, are sold out, Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile announced today.

Ticket holders for “The Great American Race” on Sunday will enjoy all the amenities that come with the world’s only motorsports stadium including 101,500 permanent and wider seats, five expanded and redesigned entrances, 40 escalators and other upgrades throughout the 11 football-field sized neighborhoods in the facility.

Premium hospitality, infield admissions and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access still remain for the DAYTONA 500 and are available at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP as well as through PrimeSport.com, the official ticket exchange and travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway.

This is the second straight year that the DAYTONA 500 has sold out.

“The ticket demand for the DAYTONA 500 continues to be a constant in our sport,” Wile said. “Likewise, the race continues to be the perfect kick-off to a new NASCAR season, showcasing the unique and energized at-track experience that our sport – and our stadium – provides to our fans.

“This is the most prestigious event on the NASCAR schedule and a true American sports tradition. Fans have always recognized those facts. This latest sellout, once again, reflects that recognition.”

This year’s DAYTONA 500 will be attended by fans representing 41 different countries and every state in the U.S.

