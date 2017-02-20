Daytona 500 – By the Numbers

Tweet Photo Credit: Noel Lanier

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway Sunday for the season-opener Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin won the “Great American Race” in 2016 making him the 37th different driver to win.

Richard Petty leads the series with seven Daytona 500 victories, followed by Cale Yarborough with four wins. Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett and Jeff Gordon have won three 500s. Bill Elliott, Sterling Marlin, Michael Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Matt Kenseth have won the season-opener two times.

Can Hamlin win back-to-back 500s? The odds are not in his favor. It's only happened three times at Daytona; Richard Petty (1973-74), Cale Yarborough (1983-84) and Sterling Marlin (1994-95). As the race approaches, let's take a look at more driver statistics below.

If you consider both the Daytona 500 and the July race held at the track, Kyle Busch has the series-best driver rating at 95.9. He has one win, seven top fives, eight top 10s and one pole. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has the second best series driver rating of 94.1. He has four wins, 13 top fives, 19 top 10s and two poles. Hamlin comes into the race with the third-best driver rating, 91.0, with one win, six top fives and seven top 10s.

Kurt Busch has the fourth best series driver rating of 89.9. He has never won at Daytona but has 12 top fives and 16 top 10s. Rounding out the list of the top drivers at the 2.5-mile track is Matt Kenseth with a driver rating of 88.5. Kenseth has two wins, six top fives, 14 top 10s and one pole.

Another statistic of importance is the driver’s starting positions. The 500 has been won nine times from the pole position, more than any other position. Twenty-eight of the previous 58 Daytona 500s (48.3 percent) have been won from a top-five starting position. If you take it one step further, 72.4 percent have been won by those starting within the top 10.

In the end, it all comes down to who wants it the most and who can survive what can sometimes be a tumultuous race. As an added incentive, here’s another interesting tidbit. Five drivers who won the 500 also won the Cup Series championship the same year; Richard Petty (1964,1971,1974), Johnson (2006,2013), Lee Petty (1959), Yarborough (1977) and Jeff Gordon (1997).

