CHEVY MENCS AT DAYTONA 500: Chase Elliott Post Race Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA 500

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES

FEBRUARY 26, 2017

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 NAPA CHEVROLET SS – FINISHED 14TH

“It was a disappointing finish to a good day. Just one of those things you can’t do anything about. I’m happy with how the NAPA team performed, and we are going to learn from it. I’m proud of how hard everyone worked all week. We’re looking forward to getting back at it in Atlanta.”

