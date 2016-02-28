Bayne Perseveres Through a Multitude of Incidents to Earn Top-10 Finish in Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2017) – Trevor Bayne, driver of the No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion, overcame three different multi-car incidents on Sunday afternoon in the 59th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway to record a 10th-place finish. The result is Bayne’s fourth career top-10 at “The World Center of Racing.”

“This team never gave up today,” said Bayne after the race. “We fought hard all race long and overcame damage on probably every corner of our AdvoCare Ford. But my guys worked their guts out today and I can’t thank them enough. I’m happy we were able to get out of here with a top-10 and I hope that we can build off of this heading into Atlanta next weekend.”

Bayne took the green flag for the 200-Lap event from the 11th position after recording a sixth-place finish in Thursday night’s Duel 150 qualifying race. Throughout the first stage Bayne chose to ride around in the back of the pack in order to avoid any potential trouble that could arise. Bayne continued to utilize this strategy into Stage 2 but as the field spread out the Roush Fenway Racing driver started to climb forward, driving up to as high as 11th before the caution came out on Lap 104.

As a result of the caution crew chief Matt Puccia called Bayne to pit road for four tires and a chassis adjustment. The Knoxville, Tenn. native once again chose to patiently ride around in the pack until the completion of the second segment. As several race leaders hit pit road in between stages, crew chief Puccia told Bayne to stay on the race track to gain track position.

The call to stay out paid off as Bayne took the green for Stage 3 from the fourth position. The 2011 Daytona 500 winner fought for position inside the top five for several laps before a multi-car incident on Lap 127 damaged both the front and rear bumpers of the AdvoCare Ford. After pitting for repairs during the ensuing caution period Bayne would get collected in another multi-car incident just after the race went back to green on Lap 135.

Bayne hit pit road for more repairs during the caution and returned to the track in 16th. The Roush Fenway driver then narrowly avoided another incident on the back straightaway just a half a lap after the restart, filling the grill with grass and forcing another trip to pit road.

Despite the several visits to pit road for repairs Bayne remained in contention and took the Lap 148 restart from ninth before drafting back into the top five and up to fourth by Lap 162. The AdvoCare Ford continued to fight for position until ultimately losing the lead draft as a result of damage from the previous incidents.

In the closing stages, Bayne drove past several of the race leaders who were struggling to make it to the finish on fuel and took the checkered flag in the 10th position.

Next up is Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5.

