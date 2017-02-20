RCR Post Race Report – Daytona 500

Fuel Gamble Does Not Pay Dividends for Austin Dillon and the Dow Chevrolet Team in Daytona 500

“Overall, we had a good day and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in 2017. I’m just bummed that we ran out of fuel at the end. We put ourselves in good positions all day. We have to get better and we’re working hard as an organization to make that happen. I’m proud of the Dow Chevrolet team for working hard together. We put ourselves in great position all day and were able to lead some laps. It just didn’t work out for us at the end. We’re really looking forward to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend.”

– Austin Dillon

Paul Menard and Matt Borland Capture Top-Five Finish in Debut Together at Daytona International Speedway

“It was an exciting day. We were right in the middle of half the crashes out there. I got a little bit of right-rear damage early, but the guys fixed it. Matt Borland made a really good call to short pit for some fuel so we didn’t have to take as much fuel at the end. In the closing laps, we were on pretty old tires, and I couldn’t run the bottom very well. Those guys were coming on the bottom at the end. I was kind of tentative to get down there. The car ran out of fuel coming out of Turn 2 on the final lap and I just nursed it home. I am just proud of my guys on my Peak/Menards Chevrolet.”

– Paul Menard

Ryan Newman’s Strong Run Ends After Getting Collected in an Accident During the Final Stage of the Daytona 500

“What happened to us is simply the product of restrictor-plate racing. After dodging one wreck and man, was it close, we got caught up in the very next one shortly after the restart around lap 140. I saw the No. 95 car get together with another car in front of me and I had no where to go. My Caterpillar pit crew did a great job fixing the right-front before the five minute clock expired to get us back out on the track and running in the top 10. Unfortunately, we had a tire rub and had to pit. That took us out of contention. I want to thank RCR for giving me a strong car and ECR Engines for the horsepower. We earned some championship points after finishing in the top 10 in the second stage. Now it’s off to Atlanta Motor Speedway and I feel confident I’ll have another strong Chevy.”

– Ryan Newman

