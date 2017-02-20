Bowman to Fill-In for Haley with GMS Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Most of this year’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) competitors are eager to get back behind the wheel. Rookie Justin Haley will have to wait his turn as his teammates return to work.

Haley, too young to compete in the first two events of the year, will work alongside his crew for the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. He will be back on the box again next week in Atlanta while Alex Bowman wheels the No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado. The Tucson, Ariz., native will fill-in as the last stand-in driver to compete in the No. 24 Chevrolet before Haley makes his first start with GMS at Martinsville.

Bowman competed a little over a week ago in the first race of the 2017 season, the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway, battling for second position until the final turn, but ultimately finished third. Next Friday night, he will change gears and trade in a Chevrolet SS for a Silverado and compete as a NCWTS driver for the first time since 2015.

The 23-year-old has a great deal of experience in both the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, but time behind the wheel of a truck has been limited. Bowman made his first and only start at Michigan in 2015 with Joe Shear, Jr., serving as crew chief and earned an 11th-place finish.

Unsure of what the rest of the 2017 season holds, Bowman looks to capitalize on the opportunity at hand, while also helping a young driver and team build for the future.

About the Fraternal Order of Eagles:

The Fraternal Order of Eagles, an international non-profit organization, with more than 1,500 locations across the United States and Canada, dedicated to raising money for charity through a variety of social events. Founded in 1898, the Eagles fund research in areas such as heart disease, kidney disease and cancer, raise money for neglected and abused children, work for social and civic change and continue the search for a cure for diabetes through The Fraternal Order of Eagles Diabetes Research Center at the University of Iowa.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **