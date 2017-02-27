Advance Auto Parts Enters Multi-Year Partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 27, 2017) – Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, has signed a strategic, multi-year partnership with the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

The agreement designates Advance Auto Parts as the official partner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at events including the legendary Indianapolis 500, Brickyard 400, INDYCAR Grand Prix, Lights at the Brickyard, and more. Advance Auto Parts has more than 5,100 company-operated stores across the United States and Canada.

“Advance Auto Parts is a perfect fit with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Matt Davis, Advance Auto Parts marketing and sponsorships manager. “Indianapolis is the racing capital of the world, and we couldn’t be more eager to see the Advance Auto Parts brand represented with one of the most famous sports venues on Earth.”

The IMS Radio Network also will be renamed the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a globally recognized brand and first-class company like Advance Auto Parts to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s family of sponsors and lineup of world-class events,” IMS President Doug Boles said. “Advance Auto Parts represents quality and places its customers first, and those values also are so important to us. We are grateful to LST Marketing for its skilled work in facilitating a partnership that showcases the growing and cross-generational reach of our fan base.”

“Our brand and the name ‘Indy’ are synonymous with excellence in automotive,” Davis said. “We can’t wait to get started.”

About Advance Auto Parts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of December 31, 2016, Advance operated 5,062 stores and 127 WORLDPAC branches and employed 74,000 Team Members in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also serves approximately 1,250 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific Islands. Additional information about the Company, employment opportunities, customer services, and on-line shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found on the Company’s website at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. In 2017, IMS will host the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, the world’s largest single-day annual sporting event. Living up to its reputation as a bucket list sporting venue, throughout the upcoming season IMS will host the stars of the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Ladies Professional Golf Association and the Red Bull Air Race World Championship. Head to IMS.com for a full list of dates and ticket purchase options.

