RCR Adds Scott Lagasse Jr. to its NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver Lineup

WELCOME, N.C. (February 28, 2017) – Veteran NASCAR driver Scott Lagasse Jr. will join Richard Childress Racing’s 2017 driver lineup to pilot the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR XFINITY Series for four races. Lagasse Jr., 36, of St. Augustine, Florida, will race under the RCR banner at Iowa Speedway on June 25, Road America, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Lagasse Jr. and current No. 3 XFINITY Series driver, Ty Dillon, are competing for the 2017 XFINITY Series owner’s championship, an award that RCR has won five times. Lagasse Jr. has made 61 starts in the XFINITY Series and 25 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Lagasse Jr. will work with first-year crew chief, Matt Swiderski, who assumed crew chief duties for the No. 3 team at the end of the 2016 season.

“We welcome Scott to our impressive lineup of this season’s XFINITY Series drivers,” said Gil Martin, director of competition for RCR’s NXS program. “Our goal is to win races and win this year’s owner’s championship, and I’m confident that Scott will help the No. 3 team accomplish those goals.”

“Knowing the history of the No. 3 car and what it means to Mr. Childress, it is a real honor for me to be a part of this team,” said Lagasse Jr. “I look forward to helping RCR win an owner’s championship this season.”

An announcement regarding sponsorship with Lagasse Jr. and the No. 3 team is scheduled for a later date.

