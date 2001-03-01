Talladega Superspeedway’s “Two for $88” Dale Jr. Package for GEICO 500, May 7 Returns in Honor of Earnhardt Jr.’s Return to the Driver’s Seat

Special TSS Offer Gives Fans $42 Savings Off Regular Price for Two Lincoln Grandstand Tickets

TALLADEGA, AL – Talladega Superspeedway’s popular “Two for $88” Dale Jr. ticket package is back for the May 7 GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in celebration of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s return to the driver’s seat this past week for the Daytona 500.

Earnhardt Jr., a six-time winner at Talladega, including the 2015 GEICO 500, made his homecoming to the sport after being sidelined for the second half of 2016 due to medical reasons. While in Daytona for Speedweeks, he showed he was in tip-top form, first capturing a front-row starting spot for the Daytona 500, then dominating his Duel qualifying race, and on Sunday, leading eight laps in the 500. He was in a great position to go for the win, but while running fourth on lap 104, got caught up in an accident that happened directly in front of him.

The Talladega “Two for $88” Dale Jr. ticket package offers fans a $42 savings off the regular price for two Lincoln Grandstand tickets to the May 7 GEICO 500 – where the winner is all but guaranteed a spot in the 2017 Playoffs for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title. The offer is for a limited time only. For more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/dalejr.

“It’s going to be a fun season and we’ve got pretty high spirits,” Earnhardt Jr. said after being taken out Sunday. “This was not the result we wanted today, but it’s been a great week. Everybody was looking forward to getting back to the race track. It meant a lot to me. And I’m just sorry we weren’t able to deliver a better result today for all our fans and everybody that was looking forward to today.”

“Dale Jr. will get another shot to go to Gatorade Victory Lane here at our place on May 7,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “To help celebrate his return we are excited to offer our fans the ‘Two for $88′ package. It has almost become as popular here as Dale Jr. himself. It offers two great seats in our Lincoln Grandstand at an amazing value. Dale Jr. is a fan favorite here and he calls Talladega Superspeedway his second home. The diehard fans of ‘Earnhardt Country’ will not want to miss the No. 88 team’s return at the biggest and baddest race track on the planet with Dale behind the wheel. He will be hungrier than ever for a victory in the GEICO 500.”

Dale Jr. is the only driver in history to win four consecutive Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track, Talladega Superspeedway (2001-03), and trails only his Dad – Dale Earnhardt Sr., who has 10 Talladega Cup triumphs – at the 2.66-mile mammoth venue.

In addition to the “Two for $88” ticket package, Talladega Superspeedway is offering up additional great savings for the whole spring event weekend, May 5 – 7, which includes the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards race (Friday, May 5) and the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series event (Saturday, May 6). By purchasing a ticket to the GEICO 500, fans gain free admission to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert featuring the iconic Charlie Daniels Band.

For more ticket information on all three days of activities, log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

