New Mustang 5.0 Fever Sweepstakes Begin; Last Year’s Winner Collects 2017 Mustang GT

Win a 2018 Mustang GT in Mustang 5.0 Fever Sweepstakes Presented by Motorcraft at www.Mustang50Fever.com

Entries are now being accepted online in the Mustang 5.0 Fever Sweepstakes Presented by Motorcraft, with a 2018 Mustang GT plus $5,000 in Ford Performance Parts for the winner.

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 28, 2017 — One lucky winner will drive away with a 2018 Ford Mustang GT plus $5,000 in Ford Performance Parts in the eighth-annual Mustang 5.0 Fever Sweepstakes Presented by Motorcraft.

Contestants 18 years or older can enter online for a chance to win at www.Mustang50Fever.com now through noon ET on Dec. 1, 2017, or at Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing’s midway display at select Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and automotive and Ford enthusiast events. Entries are limited to one per person.

In 2016, more than 194,000 entered the contest, and Robin Staudte of Lemon Grove, Calif., near San Diego, who registered online, was last year’s lucky winner. She took delivery of her magnetic metallic Mustang GT with black interior from Penske Ford in La Mesa on Saturday, Feb. 25.

“I’ve never won anything before in my life,” said Staudte upon learning she won last year’s sweepstakes. “I’m shaking.

“When I was filling out the entry form, my son – who loves Mustangs – said, ‘Is that ours?’ I said no, I never win anything but I tried and he will just be floored,” she related. “I’m a Ford fan. You made my day! You made my life!”

“The Mustang has been a cornerstone vehicle for Ford Motor Company for more than a half century now,” said Brett Wheatley, executive director of North America, Ford Customer Service Division. “We’re excited to offer the 2018 edition as a grand prize in the Mustang 5.0 Fever Sweepstakes.

“There’s no better way to appreciate the joy of driving than behind the wheel of a Mustang GT, especially a free one that comes with $5,000 of Ford Performance parts to help customize it,” Wheatley added.

For official rules for the Mustang 5.0 Fever Sweepstakes, visit www.Mustang50Fever.com.

