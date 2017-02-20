Stenhouse Jr – Atlanta Advance – SunnyD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr –Fold of Honors Quik Trip 500 Advance

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Atlanta Motor Speedway

o Stenhouse has four career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Atlanta with an average starting position of 13.0 and average finishing position of 20.5.

o 2013 – Atlanta Motor Speedway is the site of where Stenhouse earned his first career MENCS Coors Light pole award.

o 2012 – Stenhouse overtook the lead on the final lap from Kevin Harvick to claim the victory in the NASCAR XFINITY series event.

Last time at Atlanta

Stenhouse Jr. qualified fifth and consistently ran in the top-10 for a majority of the 325-lap race. With less than a 100 laps remaining Stenhouse Jr. came to pit-road where contact with another car cost him valuable track position. Despite the misfortune, Stenhouse was able to maneuver his Ford back inside the top-10 when the final caution flag waved sending the race into overtime setting up a green-white-checkered finish. Stenhouse Jr. took the final green flag in the 10th position and was able to hold on to take the checkered flag in 10th place earning his first top-10 finish of the 2016 NSCS season.

“Race With Ricky” Sweepstakes

The SunnyD “Race with Ricky” Sweepstakes has kicked off and fans simply need to visit www.SunnyD.com to enter. One lucky winner has the chance to win a trip to Charlotte with four friends where they will race go-karts against the two-time NASCAR champion.

SunnyD

Sunny Delight Beverages Co. (SDBC), based in Cincinnati, OH, is a leading producer, distributor and marketer of juices, juice drinks and flavored waters in North America. Its brands include the market leading SunnyD juice drinks, Veryfine juices and drinks, and Fruit2O flavored and sparkling waters. The company operates four plants across the U.S. that service both refrigerated and shelf stable distribution systems and supply a wide range of customers in the grocery, club, mass merchandise, convenience, dollar and drug channels. For more information, please visit www.sunnyd.com.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Atlanta:

“Atlanta is one of my favorite tracks on the circuit. Last year we had a great run so hopefully that success will carry over to this year. With the new downforce package, handling will be more of an issue. We will keep adjusting on our SunnyD Ford throughout the race and hopefully can leave Atlanta with a solid finish.”

