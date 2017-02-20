Trevor Bayne – Atlanta Advance

Team: No. 6 Liberty National Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Atlanta – Sunday, March 5 at 2:30pm EST. on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Atlanta

Trevor Bayne will make his fourth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. In three previous starts at the 1.5-Mile oval, Bayne recorded a best finish of 16th in Sept. 2012.

In 45 career starts on 1.5-Mile tracks in the MENCS, Bayne has earned an average start of 22.1 and an average finish of 22.8.

Bayne previously raced at Atlanta in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, making five starts and recording one top-10 finish, a seventh on Aug. 31, 2013.

Recapping Daytona

Bayne earned a top-10 finish in the 59th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway, overcoming damage from three different multi-car incidents throughout the 200-Lap event. Bayne took the green flag from the 11th position after finishing sixth in the Duel 150 qualifying race on Thursday evening and drafted his way into the top 10 in the closing stages despite the damage sustained from previous incidents. On the final lap Bayne would improve four positions to take the checkered flag in 10th.

Matt Puccia at Atlanta

Puccia will call his seventh MENCS race at Atlanta on Sunday. Puccia’s best finish at the Georgia track is 10th in Sept. 2014.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Atlanta:

“This weekend will be the real test for our team. Atlanta is a fast, worn out track that has a ton of character to it. You can really race all around the track. If you want to run by the wall you can and if you want to run right down on the white line you can. I’m really looking forward to getting there and seeing if we can unload with the same kind of speed we had there last season. Plus, I’m really excited to hit the track with the Liberty National colors for the first time this year. I really appreciate their support of this race team and hopefully we can give them a great run on Sunday.”

