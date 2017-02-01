Bubba Wallace – Atlanta Advance

Team: No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Twitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team, @RoushFenway and @Leidosinc

ADVANCE NOTES

Wallace at Atlanta

Wallace will make his third career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

Wallace earned a best finish of 11th at the 1.5-Mile oval in this event in 2015.

In 21 career NASCAR XFINITY Series starts on 1.5-Mile tracks, Wallace has recorded three top-fives and 11 top-10s, with a best finish of third at Chicagoland Speedway in Sept. 2015.

Seth Barbour at Atlanta

Barbour will be atop the pit box for his fifth career NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Atlanta on Saturday, earning a previous best finish of 13th with 2015 XFINITY Series Champion Chris Buescher in Sept. 2013.

QUOTE WORTHY

Wallace on racing at Atlanta:

“It’s a lot of fun to race at Atlanta. It’s a really fast track that keeps you on your toes all the time. We’re ready to get after it this weekend with our Leidos Mustang. My guys have been working hard in the shop and I’m confident that (crew chief) Seth (Barbour) will give me a solid Ford that will let us get out there and get the job done.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **