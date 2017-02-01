Ryan Reed – Atlanta Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Atlanta

Ryan Reed has three starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) with finishes of 18th in 2014, 16th in 2015 and 15th in 2016.

Last Time at Atlanta

Reed started the race 17th and ran as high as 11th before a loose handling condition developed. Reed was able to make the necessary adjustments to cross the finish line 15th.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Atlanta

“Coming off a win really makes you look forward to the next race, you have a lot of momentum. Atlanta is a cool place, I think all drivers look forward to Atlanta. The worn out service and knowing that a repave is coming makes you definitely enjoy these races while they last. It’s a great place and I felt like we had a really fast race car there last year and didn’t quite execute, so looking to redeem that and continue the momentum we have.”

Meet Ryan

Reed will appear at the XFINITY Zone in the Fan Midway at AMS for a Q&A session on Saturday, March 4th at 10:45 a.m. ET.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **