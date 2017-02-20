NASCAR Racing Schedule for Atlanta
by Angela Campbell On Thu, Mar. 02, 2017
NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway with all three series for a full weekend of competition. The NASCAR XFINITY Series (2 p.m.) and the Camping World Truck Series (4:30 p.m.) races will be televised on FS1 Saturday. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be broadcast on FOX at 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The Cup Series event will be comprised of three stages. Stage 1 and 2 will consist of 85 laps each with a final stage of 155 laps (325 laps total).
Jimmie Johnson, the defending race winner, has the most victories at Atlanta among active drivers, with five, and swept the 2015-2016 races. He also has the series-best driver rating of 107.1. Daytona 500 champ, Kurt Busch, won the Atlanta pole last year and has three victories at the 1.54-mile track.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, March 3:
10-10:55 a.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – FS1
11-11:55 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1
Noon-1:25 p.m. Cup Series Practice – FS1
1:30-2:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – FS1
2:30-3:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1
3:30-4:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1
4:30-5:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1
5:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
Saturday, March 4:
9:15 a.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
10:40 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
Noon-1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay: XFINITY Series – FS1
2 p.m.: XFINITY Series Rinnai 250 (163 laps, 251.02 miles) – FS1
4:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200 (130 laps, 200.02 miles) – FS1
6:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Post-Race Show – FS1
Sunday, March 5:
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Raceday Pre-Race Show – FS1
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FOX Pre-Race Show – FOX
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (325 laps, 500.05 miles) – FOX
Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 TV/Radio Coverage:
Broadcast Booth: Mike Joy, Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Gordon
Pit Reporters: Jamie Little, Chris Neville, Vince Welch and Matt Yocum
In-Race Analyst: Larry McReynolds
Race / Hollywood Hotel Host: Chris Myers
Analysts / Hollywood Hotel: Jeff Gordon, Darrell and Michael Waltrip
Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Channel 90
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Entry List:Atlanta entry list C1702_PREENTNUM