NASCAR Racing Schedule for Atlanta

Tweet Photo Credit: Matt Sullivan/NASCAR via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway with all three series for a full weekend of competition. The NASCAR XFINITY Series (2 p.m.) and the Camping World Truck Series (4:30 p.m.) races will be televised on FS1 Saturday. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be broadcast on FOX at 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The Cup Series event will be comprised of three stages. Stage 1 and 2 will consist of 85 laps each with a final stage of 155 laps (325 laps total).

Jimmie Johnson, the defending race winner, has the most victories at Atlanta among active drivers, with five, and swept the 2015-2016 races. He also has the series-best driver rating of 107.1. Daytona 500 champ, Kurt Busch, won the Atlanta pole last year and has three victories at the 1.54-mile track.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 3 :

10-10:55 a.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – FS1

11-11:55 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1

Noon-1:25 p.m. Cup Series Practice – FS1

1:30-2:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – FS1

2:30-3:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1

3:30-4:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1

4:30-5:25 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

5:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

Saturday, March 4 :

9:15 a.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

10:40 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

Noon-1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay: XFINITY Series – FS1

2 p.m.: XFINITY Series Rinnai 250 (163 laps, 251.02 miles) – FS1

4:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200 (130 laps, 200.02 miles) – FS1

6:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Post-Race Show – FS1

Sunday, March 5 :

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Raceday Pre-Race Show – FS1

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FOX Pre-Race Show – FOX

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (325 laps, 500.05 miles) – FOX

Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 TV/Radio Coverage:

Broadcast Booth: Mike Joy, Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Gordon

Pit Reporters: Jamie Little, Chris Neville, Vince Welch and Matt Yocum

In-Race Analyst: Larry McReynolds

Race / Hollywood Hotel Host: Chris Myers

Analysts / Hollywood Hotel: Jeff Gordon, Darrell and Michael Waltrip

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Channel 90

Complete NASCAR TV Schedule

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Entry List:

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **