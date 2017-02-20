Cosmo Motors to Join Go Fas Racing in 2017

Go Fas Racing is pleased to announce that Cosmo Motors will be joining Matt DiBenedetto and the No.32 team as a primary sponsor for multiple races in the 2017 season. The Cosmo Motors shield will don the No.32 Ford Fusion at the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway and again at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Cosmo Motors will also be represented as an associate sponsor on the No.32 team throughout the 2017 season.

Cosmo Motors is a family owned and operated pre-owned car dealership out of Hickory, North Carolina specializing in performance, luxury, exotic, and other high-end vehicles and has been a sponsor of Matt DiBenedetto since 2015.

“It’s so great to bring another friend with me to Go Fas,” DiBenedetto said. “Not only is Cosmo a great friend of mine, but he is a great person and supporter of my career. If it weren’t for people like him and many others from my hometown, I wouldn’t have made it this far in racing. I’ve purchased many cars from Cosmo Motors over the course of my lifetime and my friends and family all love working with a trustworthy dealership that we consider a close friend.”

“Matt is an extremely talented-intelligent driver and his personality is mesmerizing as he communicates with the public and his fans. As a business owner I am more than proud to have Matt representing Cosmo Motors,” said Constantine (Cosmo) Kogan, Owner of Cosmo Motors. “Go Fas Racing has one of the most appealing drivers in NASCAR. I’m happy that the partnership worked out between Matt, Go Fas Racing, and myself and I look forward to many more top 10 finishes out of Matt.”

“All of us here at Go Fas Racing are ecstatic to have Cosmo Motors on board with us for the 2017 season” said Archie St. Hilaire, owner of Go Fas Racing. “Cosmo and Nicole have been long time friends of Matt’s throughout his racing career and we are excited to add them to our family here at GFR”.

To learn more about Cosmo Motors, go to their website at www.cosmomotorsonline.com

About Cosmo Motors:

Cosmo Motors is a pre-owned car dealership based out of Hickory, NC specializing in performance, luxury, exotics, and may other high-end vehicles. If it is rare, fast, or exotic, Cosmo has it. They offer everything from a hand car wash, oil changes, full engine and transmission overhauls, to full paint correction with the industries highest end chemicals and equipment. To learn more about Cosmo Motors and see what cars they have in stock, visit their website at http://www. cosmomotorsonline.com , follow them on Twitter (@cosmo_motors), or “like” them on Facebook (@cosmomotors)

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com

