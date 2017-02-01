B.J. McLeod Motorsports signs primary sponsor for Jeff Green at Atlanta

Sophomore XFINITY Series teams to field three cars at AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. – Officials from B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today the return of Triple R Containers as the primary marketing partner for Jeff Green in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Rinnai 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

Triple R Containers is a father-daughter owned and operated business headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. with a focus on providing quality container equipment and exceptional customer service. Triple R Containers offers 20’, 40’ and 45’ containers. With wind and water tight or better, cargo worthy and new boxes, Triple R Containers is your one-stop shop.

Their products are used for anything from general storage, building houses, storm shelters and more.

Triple R Containers joined the team last year for several races, debuting at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with team owner and driver B.J. McLeod.

“We’re proud to have Triple R Containers back with B.J. McLeod Motorsports this season,” said team principal McLeod. “With them being headquartered in nearby Atlanta, we want to go out there this weekend and have a good run to capitalize on their experience at their hometown track. A good run on Saturday will also set up for momentum heading into the west-coast swing.”

In addition to backing Green’s No. 8 Chevrolet in Saturday’s second race of the season, Triple R Containers will also serve as an associate marketing partner in the team’s other two entries at Atlanta driven by Clint King (No. 78) and David Starr (No. 99) for Saturday afternoon’s double-header.

Green will make his 15th start at Atlanta and looks for his second top-10 finish at the 1.54-mile oval.

Starr, the Houston, Tex. native is set for his fifth career XFINITY Series showing in the Peach state.

King, a native of Denton, N.C. will make his fifth career XFINITY start and first at Atlanta.

For Atlanta, B.J. McLeod Motorsports is proud to welcome the support of ICE-FROST and @CouchCrewChief who will serve as associate marketing partners for the team’s 35th career XFINITY Series race.

The Rinnai 250 (163 laps / 251.02 miles) is the second of 33 NASCAR XFINITY Series on the 2016 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Mar. 3 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. A second practice session is set from 1:30 p.m. – 2:25 p.m., while a final session has been etched in from 3:30 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Mar. 4 beginning at 9:15 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90).

About Triple R Containers:

Standing behind all of their equipment, Triple R Containers guarantees their units to be wind and water tight or better.

Call 770.417.8576 or 770.417.8577 or email triplercontainers@gmail.com for more information.

About ICE-FROST:

ICE-FROST (ice-frost.com) is a combination of environmentally safe minerals that when added to the ice in your cooler, will take the temperature down from 30° (that’s the average ice temperature in a cooler) to a frosty -10°.

Extend the life of your ice. Turn your cooler into a freezer. Made in the USA.

About @CouchCrewChief:

Six years ago, Jonathan Gruenke, started the twitter handle @CouchCrewChief as a fun race day gag. In the following years, it has grown to include in-race updates and a motorsports blog focused on new drivers, new teams, and road crew members who sacrifice to entertain the motorsports fans.

About B. J. McLeod Motorsports:

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMcLeodMotorsports.com) is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team is owned by B. J. McLeod and wife Jessica. The team will field three Camaro Chevrolets in the Rinnai 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway with drivers Jeff Green (No. 8), Clint King (No. 78) and David Starr (No. 99).

