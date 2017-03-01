SunnyD Kicks Off The Season at Atlanta

CONCORD, N.C (March 1, 2017) – SunnyD will adorn the No. 17 Ford this weekend for the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored his first Cup Series pole award in 2013.

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend, especially since we have SunnyD back on our No. 17 Ford,” Stenhouse said. “Last year, a lot of fans told me how much they liked the bright colors on our SunnyD Ford. We finished 10th at Atlanta last year so hopefully we can have another strong showing this weekend.”

The SunnyD “Race with Ricky” Sweepstakes has kicked off and fans simply need to visit www.SunnyD.com to enter. One lucky winner has the chance to win a trip to Charlotte with four friends, where they will race go-karts against the two-time NASCAR champion.

In addition to the grand prize winner, weekly winners will receive a SunnyD Racing prize pack that includes a diecast collectable car, team hat, t-shirt, can koozie and mini helmet. Fans can also look for special SunnyD packaging featuring Stenhouse at their local retailers throughout the season.

Visit www.SunnyD.com for sweepstakes details. Follow @SunnyDelight, @SunnyDRacing, @RoushFenway & @Stenhouse17Team on Twitter and like SunnyD, SunnyD Racing and Roush Fenway on Facebook for sweepstakes updates throughout the season.

The Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 will be televised on March 5, 2017 on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET. Race coverage can also be heard on Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SIRIUS Channel 90.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **