MOOG® Kicks Off 2017 Season, New Name for its Weekly Crew Chief Award

‘MOOG Go the Extra Mile™’ award to recognize crew chiefs throughout the Monster Energy NASCAR® Cup Series

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MOOG®, the “Official Steering and Suspension Partner of NASCAR®” and leading brand from Federal-Mogul Motorparts, announced that the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ ‘MOOG Go the Extra Mile’ Award will be presented following each race to the crew chief whose car posts the largest increase in average lap speed from the first half to the second half of the race while finishing on the lead lap. Congratulations to Keith Rodden, crew chief for Kasey Kahne and the #5 Chevy SS, for winning the first ‘MOOG Go the Extra Mile’ Award for 2017.

At the end of the 2017 season, MOOG will present a $100,000 award to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chief with the most weekly wins throughout the 36-race schedule. In 2016, Alan Gustafson, crew chief for Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 24 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, was the first two-time winner of the award previously known as MOOG® ‘Problem Solver of the Year’ Award.The 2017 racing season marks the 52nd year the MOOG brand has been involved in NASCAR. In recognition of the vital importance of steering and suspension components in overall vehicle safety and performance, NASCAR mandates every Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team uses MOOG ball joints and tie rods. Since 1966, the MOOG brand has carried every Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion to victory.

“As the exclusive provider of ball joints and tie rods to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams, crew chiefs have relied on MOOG to help provide optimal racing performance to their drivers,” said Michael Proud, vice president of marketing, North America, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “MOOG parts have consistently stood the test of the world’s most challenging racing environments.”

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world’s manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company’s products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.

Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul’s Board of Directors.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world’s most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company’s aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®* ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, Nüral®, Payen® and Sealed Power® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.

Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 50,000 in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.FMMotorparts.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner Ludwigsburg GmbH

