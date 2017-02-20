Cody Ware set for Cup Series debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. – Cody Ware will set a huge milestone this weekend at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, as the third-generation racer is set to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) debut in Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Ware will drive the No. 51 Spoonful of Music / BUBBA burger® Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing.

“I’m very honored to have this opportunity to make my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Atlanta,” said Ware. “I’ve been very blessed throughout my racing career to compete in so many different series, but the chance to race in the Cup Series is something I’ve lived for since I started racing.”

Joining Ware for his Cup Series as the primary marketing partner of his No. 51 Chevrolet is Spoonful of Music.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., Spoonful of Music is committed to helping chronically ill children to escape the bonds of their diseases through musical expression. Kids are given hands-on experience with musical instruments and recording equipment, offering them a creative outlet for the emotions they feel as a result of their daily struggles.

The children Spoonful of Music empowers suffer from a range of illnesses from cancer to rare diseases. For some, these illnesses are incurable, and this small organization of passionate people wants to help put smiles on the faces of kids who suffer.

Additionally, BUBBA burger® will serve as an associate marketing partner for Sunday’s race.

“We all know that without the support of sponsors, I would not be racing this weekend at Atlanta,” continued Ware. “I want to thank Brad Procton from Spoonful of Music for continuing to believe in my team and my capabilities. We have reasonable goals for Sunday at Atlanta and I know we’re going to do everything in our power to achieve them.”

By starting Sunday’s race, Ware will add the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series platform to his racing resume in addition to starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series respectively.

In his XFINITY Series debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2014, Ware qualified 26th and earned a career-best lead lap 15th place finish in the No. 23 38 Special Filtered Cigars / Lilly Trucking Chevrolet Camaro for Rick Ware Racing.

Also in 2014, Ware competed in the TUDOR United SportsCar Championship Series, where he has earned two wins in his Lamborghini Super Trofeo class, while juggling limited starts in XFINITY and Trucks.

“It is such an awesome deal, getting to go race in the Cup series with my dad,” added Ware. “We share a passion in the sport and I cannot wait to compete together at the highest level of motorsport in the country with my family. God has blessed me tremendously throughout these months leading up to this. We will continue to learn and grow with this cup operation and make progress throughout this season.”

Veteran Joe Lax is leading RWR’s return to Cup Series competition this season.

In addition to their effort in the Cup Series, Rick Ware Racing will also compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) this season with recently announced driver Spencer Boyd at the wheel.

