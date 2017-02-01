Ross Chastain Atlanta preview
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 02, 2017
Ross Chastain
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
G&K Services Chevrolet 4
Atlanta Motor Speedway preview
Rinnai 250
Saturday, March 4
Race 2 of 33
Laps: 163
Miles: 251
CHASTAIN READY FOR ATLANTA
HAMPTON, Ga. – Ross Chastain rolls into Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the second race of the Xfinity Series season following a fine start last week at Daytona International Speedway.
Chastain finished 16th in the Daytona race.
He’ll drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet with sponsorship from G&K Services in Saturday’s Rinnai 250.
“Atlanta has always been a good track for me,” Chastain said. “It’s fast, and there are a lot of grooves to pick from. I’m looking for another good run.”
Practice is scheduled at AMS at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:15 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 2 p.m.
