Ross Chastain Atlanta preview

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

G&K Services Chevrolet 4

Atlanta Motor Speedway preview

Rinnai 250

Saturday, March 4

Race 2 of 33

Laps: 163

Miles: 251

CHASTAIN READY FOR ATLANTA

HAMPTON, Ga. – Ross Chastain rolls into Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the second race of the Xfinity Series season following a fine start last week at Daytona International Speedway.

Chastain finished 16th in the Daytona race.

He’ll drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet with sponsorship from G&K Services in Saturday’s Rinnai 250.

“Atlanta has always been a good track for me,” Chastain said. “It’s fast, and there are a lot of grooves to pick from. I’m looking for another good run.”

Practice is scheduled at AMS at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:15 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 2 p.m.