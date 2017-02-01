Harrison Rhodes Atlanta preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Kubota Tractor Chevrolet 01

Atlanta Motor Speedway preview

Rinnai 250

Saturday, March 4

Race 2 of 33

Laps: 163

Miles: 251

RHODES READY FOR FAST TRACK

HAMPTON, Ga. – From one fast track to another.

Fresh from a stellar 10th-place finish in the Xfinity Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, Harrison Rhodes will drive the Kubota Tractor No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

AMS is one of the series’ fastest tracks. Saturday’s race will be the final Xfinity event at Atlanta before the track is repaved.

“The surface at Atlanta is well-worn, and that makes for good racing,” Rhodes said. “I’m looking forward to running it one more time before they repave. It’s a fun track.”

Saturday’s race will be Rhodes’ third Xfinity run at AMS.

Practice is scheduled at Atlanta at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:15 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 2 p.m.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **