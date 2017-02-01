Harrison Rhodes Atlanta preview
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 02, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Kubota Tractor Chevrolet 01
Atlanta Motor Speedway preview
Rinnai 250
Saturday, March 4
Race 2 of 33
Laps: 163
Miles: 251
RHODES READY FOR FAST TRACK
HAMPTON, Ga. – From one fast track to another.
Fresh from a stellar 10th-place finish in the Xfinity Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, Harrison Rhodes will drive the Kubota Tractor No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
AMS is one of the series’ fastest tracks. Saturday’s race will be the final Xfinity event at Atlanta before the track is repaved.
“The surface at Atlanta is well-worn, and that makes for good racing,” Rhodes said. “I’m looking forward to running it one more time before they repave. It’s a fun track.”
Saturday’s race will be Rhodes’ third Xfinity run at AMS.
Practice is scheduled at Atlanta at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:15 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 2 p.m.