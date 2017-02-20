Garrett Smithley Atlanta preview

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Atlanta Motor Speedway preview

Rinnai 250

Saturday, March 4

Race 2 of 33

Laps: 163

Miles: 251

SMITHLEY ROLLS ‘HOME’ TO ATLANTA

HAMPTON, Ga. – Fresh from a sensational season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, Garrett Smithley roars into Race Two Saturday with a push of momentum.

Smithley, in his second season in the Xfinity Series, finished eighth last week at Daytona, marking his career-best run.

He’ll drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Smithley is from nearby Peachtree City, Ga.

“I hope we can keep it rolling from the great Daytona start,” said Smithley, a Georgia native. “Atlanta is one of our fastest tracks, and it’s pretty much home for me. I’m sure the JD Motorsports guys will have a great car for us there.”

Smithley has raced three times at AMS – once in Xfinity and twice in the Camping World Truck Series.

Practice is scheduled at AMS at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:15 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 2 p.m.

