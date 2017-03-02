Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Riding Wave of Confidence into Atlanta

DEARBORN, Mich., March 2, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team roll into Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend brimming with confidence after taking a back-up car from the rear of field to second place in the Daytona 500.

The runner-up finish was Blaney’s best in three starts in The Great American Race and the best in his young Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

A year ago, Blaney started 23rd and finished 25th in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

RYAN BLANEY

On the Daytona 500:

“Anytime a team has a good run the week before it brings confidence. I think we have plenty of that currently.”

On the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

“Atlanta is a fun track. We ran decent there last year until we got caught up in a wreck at the end.”

RYAN BLANEY ATLANTA FAST FACTS:

Finished 2 nd in last week’s Daytona 500.

in last week’s Daytona 500. Is second in driver points after one race.

Started 23rd and finished 25th in 2016.

WOOD BROTHERS ATLANTA FAST FACTS:

This will be the Wood Brothers’ 106 th start at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

start at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Team has 12 wins and nine poles at the track.

Last win there was in 1993 with Morgan Shepherd behind the wheel.

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Daytona 500:

“It was certainly a good day, and you had a little bit of everything – fast car, adversity and overcoming it to end one spot away from winning one of the biggest races of the year. I think it just shows what Ryan and I are confident in to the rest of the world, that we have a good race team that’s really coming together and what we’re capable of accomplishing. We just have to continue to work on the things that we’ve done to get ourselves into these positions.”



On Atlanta Motor Speedway:



“The biggest thing at Atlanta is the tire fall off and how much the handling goes away as you lose tire grip through a run. Your car has to drive really well and maintain attitude at a much slower pace later in runs that on new tires. It’s unfortunate that the track will be getting repaved as this is one of the most fun challenges of the year and we will miss having that for a few years until the surface starts to wear again.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON FS1 & FOX

Friday March 3, Noon – Practice

March 3, 5:45 p.m. – Qualifying

Saturday March 4, Noon – Practice

Sunday March 5, 2:30 p.m. – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **