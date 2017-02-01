McDowell And Leavine Family Racing Looking To Secure Best Finish At Atlanta Motor Speedway

McDowell Excited To Be Back On The Road For 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

CONCORD, N.C. (March 2, 2017) – Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing are looking forward to charging into Atlanta Motor Speedway to secure their best finish at the track during the Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500.

After capturing a Top-15 finish in the 59th running of the Daytona 500, LFR is eager to get back on the road for the new season of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS).

Although McDowell has only raced at Atlanta Motor Speedway a total of six times in the MENCS series, he is looking forward to a strong run there after the team’s solid 15th place finish in Daytona that kicked off the start of the 2017 MENCS season. McDowell’s best starting position at Atlanta is 23rd, and his best finish is 27th.

“I’m definitely looking forward to Atlanta after having such a fast car in Daytona,” said McDowell. “It’s unique compared to other 1.5-mile tracks like Charlotte and Texas, because it drives completely different. The asphalt is abrasive so the tire fall-off is so fast. They just don’t last there, but also, the tire combination and the cars just match up really well at Atlanta, and they move around and slide around.”

Crew Chief Todd Parrott is also thrilled to get back on the road for the 2017 MENCS season after his team’s solid showing at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m excited to get back in the swing of things,” said Parrott. “Everyone has worked hard to get us where we are now, and we had a great car in Daytona, so we’re all excited to head to Atlanta. It definitely has a different feel than most 1.5-mile tracks, but I’m looking forward to seeing what our team can do.”

The Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500 will take place on March 5 at 2:30PM ET where McDowell will pilot the No. 95 WRL Chevrolet SS in his seventh MENCS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Race fans can tune-in to FOX and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for race updates.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

