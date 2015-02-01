KEVIN HARVICK TO APPEAR AT BUDWEISER ROLL-BAR CLUB PRIOR TO CAMPING WORLD 500

PHOENIX – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Kevin Harvick is scheduled to appear at Phoenix Raceway’s Budweiser ROLL-BAR Club for a moderated question and answer session before the Camping World 500 on Sunday, March 19.

The Budweiser ROLL-BAR Club, located on the west side of the track behind the Bobby Allison Grandstands, features the best in live entertainment each day throughout the entire Camping World 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway, as well as appearances by some of NASCAR’s top personalities.

Driver of the No. 4 Busch Ford, Harvick captured the checkered flag at the 2016 Good Sam 500, edging out Carl Edwards in the closest finish in the track’s 53-year history. Harvick’s eight wins on the oval at Phoenix Raceway are the most in NASCAR’s elite series at the facility. As the winner of the spring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in the desert each of the last three years, Harvick will look to be #WinningSpringBreak with a new manufacturer this season.

Overall, Harvick is a 13-time winner in Phoenix, with eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins, four victories in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and one race win in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. His 13 wins are second-most ever at the track across all competitions, trailing only Ken Schrader, who won 15 races across four series at Phoenix Raceway.

Additional drivers appearing at the Budweiser ROLL-BAR Club will be announced leading up to the race. Single-day tickets to the Budweiser ROLL-BAR Club are available for $169 on Sunday, March 19. The additional purchase of a grandstand ticket is still required for track admission. The experience at the Budweiser ROLL-BAR Club includes the following amenities: El Sol Pre-Race Pit Access (On the day the pass is valid; Does not provide access to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage), NASCAR driver and personality appearances, catered meals and drink vouchers, commemorative souvenir, preferred parking pass, live entertainment, gaming area including air hockey and corn hole bean bag toss and closed circuit race coverage.

Tickets to all events throughout Camping World 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

