Clint King: Work hard to play harder on race weekends

HAMPTON, Ga. – Clint King works hard.

While most NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) drivers come to the track each weekend to fulfill their responsibilities, King comes to the track not only to achieve his duties, but build on his future through his day job at Warehouse Design.

Before Daytona last weekend or this Saturday afternoon’s Rinnai 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway – King spent most of the week at Warehouse Design where his obligations are just as crucial as turning a perfect lap at 180 miles per hour around Atlanta’s 1.54-mile oval.

On any given day, King is responsible for the concept generation and application of material handling systems to service distribution centers, storage facilities and manufacturing facilities.

From start to finish, King designs the systems to meet the customer’s logistics need for product flow throughout the facility. With his hands-on approach, King handles all the face to face meetings with customers, hand measures their facility, provide concept layout through auto-cad drawings, generate pricing for the systems and run the projects from inception to completion with coordination of manufacturers, the customers and installation teams.

“I take what I do during the week just as serious as what I do on the weekend at the race track,” said King. “There’s a lot of people counting on me at Warehouse Design every day of every week and it doesn’t change at the race track.”

“I go to the track whether we have a good day or not with the commitment to give 100 percent in and outside of the race car. It’s the same at the office. Looking down the road, we’re trying to make the two worlds collide. I won’t stop until it happens.”

For the second consecutive race, King returns to B.J. McLeod Motorsports aboard the No. 78 Warehouse Design Chevrolet Camaro aimed to make his fifth career XFINITY Series start and first at Atlanta.

“I’m looking forward to Atlanta this weekend,” said King. “Between working at Warehouse Design, I’ve been doing what I can to learn about Atlanta. Thankfully, I have some experience on the intermediate tracks with runs at Charlotte and Texas last year, but with a new rules package on deck – King is staying optimistic until getting onto the trackFriday.

“I know the guys at B.J. McLeod Motorsports have worked really hard to bring me a good car to the track this weekend,” sounded King. “They know that I’m still learning and they’re still learning with this rules package, so together we’ll work hard during the practice sessions on Friday and see if we can get a good baseline for the race on Saturday afternoon.”

For Saturday’s second race of the year, King is proud to welcome Roux Helmets aboard as an associate marketing partner on the No. 78 Chevrolet.

Roux was founded in 2014 by veteran racers Juan Carlos Leroux and Toto Lassally. Roux Helmets are the result of Juan Carlos and Toto’s firsthand knowledge being applied to a product. ROUX Helmets is firing up its debut by launching a new line of helmets that are both revolutionary to their industry and cutting edge by design.”

“Can’t thank Roux Helmets enough for coming on board this weekend at Atlanta,” said King. “We have a lot things in the works, but we’re proud to bring new partners to the table and allow them to get a sample size of what the NASCAR XFINITY Series is all about. Hopefully, this is the start of more to come.”

The Rinnai 250 (163 laps / 251.02 miles) is the second of 33 NASCAR XFINITY Series on the 2016 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Mar. 3 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. A second practice session is set from 1:30 p.m. – 2:25 p.m., while a final session has been etched in from 3:30 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Mar. 4 beginning at 9:15 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90).

For more on Clint King, please “like” him on Facebook (Clint King Motorsports) or follow him on Twitter @driverclintking.

To learn more about Warehouse Design, please visit warehousedesign.net, like them on Facebook (Warehouse Design) or follow them on Twitter @W_Design_Inc.

Be sure to follow B.J. McLeod Motorsports on social media; Facebook.com/bjmsinc and on Twitter @TeamBJMcLeod.

About Warehouse Design Inc.:

Warehouse Design Inc. is located in Thomasville, N.C. and was established in 1997. The company specializes in warehouse and distribution center space optimization and increased throughput. Their team of design specialist have the ability to design the system, supply the equipment and provide the turnkey installation of all equipment proposed – “Concept Through Acceptance”. Visit them on the web at warehousedesign.net.

About Speed-Precision-Supply Chain™:

Through support from various partners our “Supply Chain, Logistics & Material Handling Industry Awareness” platform is receiving national exposure as Clint King competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series donning the phrase “Speed – Precision – Supply Chain ®” on the car to promote awareness of the industry.

The platform is targeted toward the younger generation to increase awareness about the large number of jobs that currently exist and are being created daily in these industries.

About B. J. McLeod Motorsports:

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMcLeodMotorsports.com) is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team is owned by B. J. McLeod and wife Jessica. The team will field three Camaro Chevrolets in the Rinnai 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway with drivers Jeff Green (No. 8), Clint King (No. 78) and David Starr (No. 99).

