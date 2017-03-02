Jacob Companies and Chip Ganassi Racing Announce Expanded NASCAR Team Partnership

CONCORD, N.C. (Mar. 2, 2017) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today an expanded partnership with Florida-based Jacob Companies – a multifaceted construction firm with a focus on construction, design and technology services – across the team’s NASCAR platform. Jacob will serve as the primary partner on Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and in multiple races in 2017. They will also serve as a full-time associate partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Larson and rookie Tyler Reddick.

The partnership also includes assets for four races on the No. 1 Chevrolet SS driven by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Jamie McMurray.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

Rising High: Jacob Companies specializes in creating high-rise projects including hotels, hospitals, car dealerships and recognizable sports venues such as MetLife Stadium, Gillette Stadium and Sun Life Stadium. Jacob also created the brand new Chevrolet Daytona Experience located in the infield at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

Winning Early and Often: Jacob Companies joined CGR in June 2016 as a partner on the Red Bull Global Rallycross program. Jacob won in their first start with driver Steve Arpin at DIS. Then while serving as an associate partner on Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro in the XFINITY Series they went to victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway in November 2016.

QUOTEBOARD:

Don Perry, President, Jacob Companies: “Chip Ganassi Racing offers a great partnership and marketing platform for Jacob Companies to grow their business. We respect how Chip Ganassi runs his team and how it has grown in success over the years. We also know the drivers serve as great ambassadors for Jacob Companies and we look forward to having them represent us both on and off the track.”

Steve Lauletta, President, Chip Ganassi Racing: “We’re happy to welcome Jacob Companies back in an expanded role to Chip Ganassi Racing in 2017. This season’s program will continue to provide a great platform for us to work side by side to help them meet their business goals. We look forward to kicking the year off in style at Atlanta and then turn our focus to the remainder of the season.”

About Jacob Companies:

Jacob Companies is a nationwide multifaceted construction firm with a focus on construction, design, development and technology services. Jacob provides clients with a wide range of design and technical support services in construction management, design build, architectural and structural precast erection and a broad spectrum of technology, installation and information transport systems including structured cabling, low voltage, life safety, security, network service delivery and wireless solutions. Jacob specializes in High Rise Structures, Universities, Hotels, Automotive Dealerships, Athletic Facilities both Professional and Collegiate, and Parking Structure and Data Centers. Jacob Companies is dedicated to serving and supporting its clients and the communities in which it operates by providing superior customer service, innovative solutions and a collaborative approach while generously supporting local and national organizations.

For information, visit www.jacobcompanies.com

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include four cars in the Verizon IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, two cars in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, two factory Ford GT’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and two factory Ford GT’s in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 18 championships and 185 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, seven Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh, Pa.

For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com

