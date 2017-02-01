Active Pest Control 200 – Atlanta Race Advance – TJ Bell

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: TJ Bell; @TJBell_Racing

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “We’ve put Daytona behind us, and are ready to start with a clean slate in Atlanta. I’ve seen how hard this team has worked, and I am confident that we will have a strong truck. I really like racing at Atlanta, and am looking forward to getting on track.”

Bell at Atlanta: T.J. Bell has made four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), with his best finish of ninth coming in 2008.

In addition, Bell has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start and one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at AMS.

2017 Plans: Niece Motorsports, which is owned by Al Niece, will look to run between 12-15 select races during the 2017 season, with plans of running full time moving into 2018 as the team continues to look for potential sponsorship. The team also plans to attempt races at Martinsville, Kansas, Charlotte and Texas.

