Jeremy Clements Racing Atlanta Rinnai 250 release

#51 JCR READY TO HEAT THINGS UP WITH RINNAI AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Statesville, NC (March 3, 2017) – Jeremy Clements Racing announces Rinnai, the number-one selling brand of tankless water heater in the U.S. and Canada, has committed to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 51 Xfinity Series entry with driver Jeremy Clements for this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Clements competed last week in the Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway where he, unfortunately, was involved in one of the “big ones” taking out numerous cars.

“I’m looking forward to having Rinnai as primary sponsor for our car this weekend” said Clements. We appreciate their support and hope to make them proud. “Rinnai is proud to partner with family-owned and operated Jeremy Clements Racing “said Frank Windsor, Chief Operating Officer of Rinnai America Corporation. “We look forward to this new partnership.

Also joining JCR this weekend are associate sponsors www.repairablevehicles.com , All South Electrical, BRT Extrusions, Rob Ianuario, Flounder and Royal Gutter Service. This will be Jeremy’s eighth career start at AMS with his best finish of 14th in 2011.

The Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will air live Saturday March 3, 2017 at 2:00PM ET on FOX.

About Rinnai

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City ,Georgia. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the number-one selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.1 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and the pursuit of comfortable lifestyles. For more information about Rinnai’s entire product line, visit rinnai.us

About Jeremy Clements Racing