Almirola fastest in first XFINITY practice

Tweet Aric Almirola posted the fastest time in first NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Aric Almirola topped the chart in first XFINITY Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 98 Biagi-DenBeste Racing Ford was the fastest with a time of 30.567 and a speed of 181.372 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 30.597 and a speed of 181.194 mph. Kevin Harvick was third in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 30.668 and a speed of 180.775 mph. Brad Keselowski was fourth in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford with a time of 30.671 and a speed of 180.757 mph. Spencer Gallagher rounded out the top-five in his No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 30.788 and a speed of 180.070 mph.

No driver ran a series of consecutive laps of 10 or more laps.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **