Almirola fastest in first XFINITY practice

by Tucker White On Fri, Mar. 03, 2017

Aric Almirola posted the fastest time in first NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Aric Almirola topped the chart in first XFINITY Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 98 Biagi-DenBeste Racing Ford was the fastest with a time of 30.567 and a speed of 181.372 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 30.597 and a speed of 181.194 mph. Kevin Harvick was third in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 30.668 and a speed of 180.775 mph. Brad Keselowski was fourth in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford with a time of 30.671 and a speed of 180.757 mph. Spencer Gallagher rounded out the top-five in his No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 30.788 and a speed of 180.070 mph.

No driver ran a series of consecutive laps of 10 or more laps.

