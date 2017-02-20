Briscoe Fastest in First Truck Practice at Atlanta

Tweet Chase Briscoe posted the fastest time in first Camping World Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Chase Briscoe topped the chart in the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford was the fastest with a time of 30.616 and a speed of 181.082 mph. Noah Gragson was second in his No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota with a time of 30.820 and a speed of 179.883 mph and Alex Bowman was third in his No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 30.901 and a speed of 179.412 mph.

Christopher Bell was fourth fastest in his No. 4 KBM Toyota with a time of 30.954 and a speed of 179.104 mph while Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five in his No. 24 GMS Chevrolet with a time of 31.013 and a speed of 178.764 mph.

Briscoe posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 176.255 mph.

