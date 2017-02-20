Newman Fastest in First Practice at Atlanta

Tweet Ryan Newman posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Noel Lanier/OnPitRoad.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Ryan Newman topped the chart in the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 29.509 and a speed of 187.875 mph. Jamie McMurray was second in his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 29.531 and a speed of 187.735 mph. Kyle Busch was third in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 29.553 and a speed of 187.595 mph.

Matt Kenseth was fourth in his No. 20 JGR Toyota with a time of 29.569 and a speed of 187.494 mph as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top-five in his No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford with a time of 29.570 and a speed of 187.487 mph.

Kevin Harvick, who posted the 25th-fastest lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 179.977 mph.

