Hemric fastest in second XFINITY practice

Tweet Daniel Hemric posted the fastest time in the second XFINITY Series practice session at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Daniel Hemric topped the chart in second XFINITY Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 30.865 and a speed of 179.621 mph. Aric Almirola was second in his No. 98 Biagi-DenBeste Racing with a time of 31.002 and a speed of 178.627 mph. Cole Custer was third in his No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 31.040 and a speed of 178.060 mph. Brad Keselowski was fourth in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford with a time of 31.096 and a speed of 178.287 mph. Darrell Wallace Jr. rounded out the top-five in his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford with a time of 31.146 and a speed of 177.989 mph.

Kyle Busch, who posted the seventh-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 175.217 mph.

