Hemric fastest in second XFINITY practice

by Tucker White On Fri, Mar. 03, 2017

Daniel Hemric posted the fastest time in the second XFINITY Series practice session at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Daniel Hemric topped the chart in second XFINITY Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 30.865 and a speed of 179.621 mph. Aric Almirola was second in his No. 98 Biagi-DenBeste Racing with a time of 31.002 and a speed of 178.627 mph. Cole Custer was third in his No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 31.040 and a speed of 178.060 mph. Brad Keselowski was fourth in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford with a time of 31.096 and a speed of 178.287 mph. Darrell Wallace Jr. rounded out the top-five in his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford with a time of 31.146 and a speed of 177.989 mph.

Kyle Busch, who posted the seventh-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 175.217 mph.

