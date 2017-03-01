Bell fastest in second Truck practice

by Tucker White On Fri, Mar. 03, 2017

Christopher Bell posted the fastest time in second Camping World Truck Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Noel Lanier/OnPitRoad.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Christopher Bell topped the chart in second Camping World Truck Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota was the fastest with a time of 3o.739 and a speed of 180.357 mph. Johnny Sauter was second in his No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 30.801 and a speed of 179.994 mph. Chase Briscoe was third in his No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford with a time of 31.127 and a speed of 178.109 mph. Brett Moffitt was fourth in his No. 7 Red Horse Racing Toyota with a time of 31.158 and a speed of 177.932 mph. Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five in his No. 27 ThorSport Racing Toyota with a time of 31.172 and a speed of 177.852 mph.

Noah Gragson, who ran the sixth-fastest single lap, posted the fastest, and only, 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 172.316 mph.

T1702_PRAC2
