Bell fastest in second Truck practice

Tweet Christopher Bell posted the fastest time in second Camping World Truck Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Noel Lanier/OnPitRoad.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Christopher Bell topped the chart in second Camping World Truck Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota was the fastest with a time of 3o.739 and a speed of 180.357 mph. Johnny Sauter was second in his No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 30.801 and a speed of 179.994 mph. Chase Briscoe was third in his No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford with a time of 31.127 and a speed of 178.109 mph. Brett Moffitt was fourth in his No. 7 Red Horse Racing Toyota with a time of 31.158 and a speed of 177.932 mph. Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five in his No. 27 ThorSport Racing Toyota with a time of 31.172 and a speed of 177.852 mph.

Noah Gragson, who ran the sixth-fastest single lap, posted the fastest, and only, 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 172.316 mph.

