Kyle Busch fastest in final XFINITY practice

by Tucker White On Fri, Mar. 03, 2017

Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final XFINITY Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kyle Busch topped the chart in final XFINITY Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 30.881 and a speed of 179.528 mph. Kevin Harvick was second in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 30.927 and a speed of 179.261 mph. Aric Almirola was third in his No. 98 Biagi-DenBeste Racing Ford with a time of 30.966 and a speed of 179.035 mph. Denny Hamlin was fourth in his No. 20 JGR Toyota with a time of 30.977 and a speed of 178.971 mph. Daniel Hemric rounded out the top-five with a time of 30.977 and a speed of 178.971 mph.

Harvick posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 176.153 mph.

