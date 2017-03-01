Kyle Busch fastest in final XFINITY practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final XFINITY Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kyle Busch topped the chart in final XFINITY Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 30.881 and a speed of 179.528 mph. Kevin Harvick was second in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 30.927 and a speed of 179.261 mph. Aric Almirola was third in his No. 98 Biagi-DenBeste Racing Ford with a time of 30.966 and a speed of 179.035 mph. Denny Hamlin was fourth in his No. 20 JGR Toyota with a time of 30.977 and a speed of 178.971 mph. Daniel Hemric rounded out the top-five with a time of 30.977 and a speed of 178.971 mph.

Harvick posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 176.153 mph.

