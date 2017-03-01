Elliott fastest in final Truck practice

Tweet Chase Elliott posted the fastest time in final Camping World Truck Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Chase Elliott topped the chart in final Camping World Truck Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 30.876 and a speed of 179.557 mph. Chase Briscoe was second in his No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford with a time of 30.959 and a speed of 179.076 mph. Christopher Bell was third in his No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota with a time of 30.983 and a speed of 178.937 mph. John Hunter Nemechek was fourth in his No. 8 NEMCO Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 31.006 and a speed of 178.804 mph. Noah Gragson rounded out the top-five in his No. 18 KBM Toyota with a time of 31.010 and a speed of 178.781 mph.

Briscoe posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 176.341 mph.

