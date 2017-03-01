Elliott fastest in final Truck practice

by Tucker White On Fri, Mar. 03, 2017

Chase Elliott posted the fastest time in final Camping World Truck Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

HAMPTON, Ga. — Chase Elliott topped the chart in final Camping World Truck Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 30.876 and a speed of 179.557 mph. Chase Briscoe was second in his No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford with a time of 30.959 and a speed of 179.076 mph. Christopher Bell was third in his No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota with a time of 30.983 and a speed of 178.937 mph. John Hunter Nemechek was fourth in his No. 8 NEMCO Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 31.006 and a speed of 178.804 mph. Noah Gragson rounded out the top-five in his No. 18 KBM Toyota with a time of 31.010 and a speed of 178.781 mph.

Briscoe posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 176.341 mph.

T1702_PRACFINAL
** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **

Leave a comment

Recent Featured Posts:






Copyright © SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved. - Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.